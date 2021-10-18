Upgrade your smoothie maker: Ninja’s Fit Personal Blender now down at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Fit Personal Blender for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $20 or nearly 30% off the going rate, matching the 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. For comparison, it is on sale for $60 at Target right now. I have used a similar model from Ninja for 6+ years without fail and it is easily one of my most used kitchen appliances. It is great for your daily protein shake, smoothies, dips, meal preparations, and more. Its 700-watt motor comes with a pair of 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups with Sip & Seal lids (dishwasher-safe) alongside the 4+ star rating from hundreds at Target. More details below.

The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender comes in at under $34 shipped on Amazon and provides a similar experience to today’s lead Ninja deal. It’s not quite as powerful at 250-watts, but it does come with some on-the-go cups and makes for a great daily protein shake machine.

More on the Ninja Fit Personal Blender:

700-watt power pod with Pulse Technology. Cord length : 36 Inches

Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction extracts hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies

Frozen blending – crush through ice and frozen fruit for cold drinks and smoothies

2 16-oz. Nutri Ninja cups, 2 Sip & Seal lids & 30-recipe inspiration guide

Dishwasher safe

