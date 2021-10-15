Make egg bites and cheesecake with this Dash sous vide machine: $40 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Sous Vide Style Family Egg Bite Maker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the $25 standard model that makes up to four egg bites at a time, this model can handle nine of them. Not only can it makes those delicious sous vide-style eggs, but also sandwiches, mini cheesecakes, custards, and other desserts as well. This 1200-watt machine can knock out nine delicious egg bites in about 10-minutes, making for a wonderfully simple and nutritious breakfast option. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if the larger capacity on the family model is a bit much for you, save some cash and go with the standard edition for $25 Prime shipped instead. The only difference here is the aforementioned smaller capacity.

Alongside this price drop on the Henckels Fine Edge 15-piece Knife Block Set, we also spotted an Amazon 2021 low on Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano this morning. Then head over to our home goods guide for offers on this popular pet feeding mat, a solid deal on First Alert’s fire extinguisher, and Dyson’s V11 Cordless Stick/Hand Vac. Those discounts join this deal on Chefman’s 1.8L Electric Kettle and Cuisinart’s retro-style Electric Can Opener as well.

More on the Dash Sous Vide Style Family Egg Bite Maker:

SATISFACTION: From the creators of the ORIGINAL DASH RAPID EGG COOKER, the Dash Family Egg Bite maker now make 9 egg bites (2.5 inches wide), giving you the perfect, sous vide style egg bites at home for the whole family (without the hefty price tag)!

QUICK, EASY, & HEALTHY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Short on time? Simply prep your eggs, fill the silicone molds, cook, and eat! Enjoy your perfectly cooked egg bites in as little as 10 minutes.

