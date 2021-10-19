Hallmark launches NES-themed Link and Princess Zelda Christmas tree ornaments

Many will have their own reasons why they enjoy decorating a Christmas tree, but for some of us, it’s all about fun, nostalgic ornaments. A couple new releases from Hallmark will undoubtedly knock the socks off The Legend of Zelda enthusiasts, with Link and Princess Zelda Christmas tree ornaments now available for pre-order. Instead of theming these after a modern release like Breath of the Wild, the Hallmark Keepsake brand is taking us back to 1986 when the original game was released. Continue reading to learn more.

Hallmark delivers NES-themed Zelda Christmas tree ornaments

With Link arguably being the most memorable character in The Legend of Zelda, it’s clear from the onset that this character is bound to be incredibly more popular than Princess Zelda. No matter which you personally prefer, you may be surprised to learn that both of the NES-themed The Legend of Zelda Christmas tree ornaments measure just under 1 inch tall.

Size shouldn’t matter in this instance, though, since each of the miniature ornaments feature an 8-bit design that is bound to be immediately recognized by others. Both Hallmark Keepsake Link and Princess Zelda Christmas ornaments come in a prepackaged box to make them easy to gift, store, and more.

Each character is made of plastic and is a part of Hallmark’s 2021 Keepsake ornament lineup. These will unquestionably bring a smile to just about any Nintendo fan’s face, assuming they have played any of The Legend of Zelda games that debuted over the last 35 years.

Pricing and availability

While Hallmark’s official pricing for Keepsake Link and Princess Zelda Christmas tree ornaments are listed at $8.99, Amazon pre-orders cost a bit more at $9.84. No matter which route you take, it will be about a week until the new NES-inspired Zelda Christmas tree ornaments officially launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Zelda enthusiast or only love the original game, now is a great time to join in the fun of Christmas tree decoration. Hanging one or both of these will help personalize the tree to show off your love for the iconic game.

Given the mainstream popularity of Zelda, these could help you uncover other gamers in your family or circle of friends. Best of all, each Zelda Christmas tree ornament costs under $10 no matter where you purchase it from. That seems like a small price to pay, given just how much nostalgia each one of these characters evokes.

