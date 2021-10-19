Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs now up to $300 off at new lows from $850

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense U8G 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV for $999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,300, you’re looking at $300 in savings to deliver new all-time low pricing at $100 below our previous mentions. The new 2021 edition of Hisense’s 4K Android TV delivers a ULED panel backed by 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR picture, you’ll benefit from four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1-ready) with plenty of onboard streaming service access to supplement the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Best Buy customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with a smaller home theater upgrade, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the 55-inch version of Hisense U8G 4K Android TV at $849.99. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at $150 in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. Aside from the smaller panel, you’re looking at all of the same features noted above to give movie night or the rest of football season an upgrade.

Both of today’s Hisense TV deals are made even more compelling by the recent rollout of a new 100-day trial program. As part of its new no regrets guarantee that you can read all about in our coverage right here, the program offers some extra assurance in case you don’t end up as impressed by all of the specs. Otherwise, just got hit up our home theater guide for plenty of other discounts now that we’re well into another week.

Hisense U8G 65-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

