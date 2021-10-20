Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers 20% off orders of $99 when you apply promo code OCT20 at checkout. During this sale score deals on Nike, adias, Under Armour, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Max ’97 Shoes that are currently marked down to $136 and originally sold for $170. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, and cushioned for added comfort. This style is perfect for treadmill or road running and it has a sole with grooves to promote traction. You can choose from two color options and rated 4.3/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Eastbay customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay.

