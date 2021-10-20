Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 with ECG monitoring sees $150 price cut to new low at $180

Newegg is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS for $179.99 shipped. This is down $300 from its list price, $150 from its going rate at Amazon, and beats our last mention by $50 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sure, this isn’t the latest Galaxy Watch 4 (though that’s also on sale right now), but the Galaxy Watch 3 still has quite a few solid features to offer, especially at this price point. This smartwatch offers the ability track health and fitness metrics while on-the-go, including taking an ECG and sending a PDF to your doctor if need be. The battery can go for over a day on a single charge, and it’ll even automatically start tracking workouts in specific categories. Plus, there’s an auto sleep tracking function that makes it easy to know how long your slumber actually was. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 3-pack of additional bands to outfit your new smartwatch. It’s just $10 for three and gives you the ability to upgrade your look with ease. Also, you could spend an additional $11 of the savings from today and grab this 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. They’ll help keep your new investment safe from scratches and nicks as you wear it and with two included in the box, you can easily just swap it out should one break.

Don’t forget to check out our fitness tracker guide for other ways you can save. There, you’ll find additional details on the Galaxy Watch 4 sale that’s going on right now as well as Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro and GTS 2 smartwatches. Plus, the Fitbit Luxe is on sale for its lowest price ever from $80, making now a great time to buy.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!