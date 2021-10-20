Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $10 (50% off), more

AUKEY is currently offering a 2-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 6.6-Foot Lightning Cables for $10 when code AK50 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $2 under our previous mention. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, AUKEY’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Each one comes wrapped in a braided nylon exterior, and picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker launches mid-week sale with iPhone essentials, HomeKit cameras, more from $13
- UGREEN 10000mAH Lightning Cable Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bitty Boomers Iron Man Speaker: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case sees first Amazon discount to $50
- mophie charge stream pad+: $18 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- AINOPE 42W USB-C Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- UGREEN Apple Watch Charger: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on sale for the first time at $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- OLEBR Aluminum 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Zagg launches 25% off sitewide sale with all-time lows on MagSafe chargers and more
- nonda USB-C Cable: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Sony’s XM4 Headphones deliver best-in-class ANC at new Amazon low of $248 (Save $100)
- LED Desk Lamp with Qi Charging Pad: $26 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Satechi’s new Aluminum Dock for MagSafe gets first discount since launch, now $20 (Save 20%)
- ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S21+ Case: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Score three Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $33 each (Save $35)
- Addtam Wall Surge Protector w/ USB-C: $15 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Licheers Foldable Phone Holder: $8 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- UGREEN 65W USB-C PD Charger: $23 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data.
Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging. A durable braided nylon Lightning cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and reinforced tinplated connectors in zinc alloy housings for dependable daily use.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!