Satechi’s new Aluminum Dock for MagSafe gets first discount since launch, now $20 (Save 20%)

The official Satechi storefront via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Dock for MagSafe for $19.99 shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. With a typical price of $25, today’s deal shaves 20% off and marks the first discount we have tracked since it launched. If you wield an iPhone 12 or later and are on the hunt for a sleek way to mount Apple’s MagSafe charger, look no further. Satechi’s dock is made of aluminum and wields a design that is both “low profile and compact.” Setup should be a breeze, with you only having to “insert your MagSafe charger” and remove the backside film to secure it onto your desired location. Satechi touts that the “micro-suction padding can be moved to a different surface if desired,” allowing you to change its location at a later time. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Want something like the unit above, but made with the car in mind? If so, check out Spigen MagFit. An automatic Prime member discount takes pricing down to $18 from about $20. A simplistic design ensures this offering won’t take up much space while still being able to uphold any model of iPhone 12 or 13 once your MagSafe charger has been slotted into place.

Following today’s Apple announcement, iPhone is not the only device that supports MagSafe charging. Both AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro now have cases that are compatible as well. We’ve also come across some MagSafe-friendly discounts lately, with Apple’s new Leather Wallet down to $50 alongside the company’s MagSafe Battery Pack from $74. And if you need a way to power a couple of MagSafe adapters, check out iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector at $14.50. Finally, don’t forget to check out our list of the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13.

Satechi Aluminum Dock for MagSafe features:

CHARGE & DOCK – the Aluminum Dock for MagSafe Charger conveniently holds your iPhone 12 in place while charging, perfect to keep on your nightstand, office desk, countertop, and more

EASY TO USE – simply insert your MagSafe charger (not included) into the Aluminum Dock, remove the Dock’s backside film, and place down flat onto your desired location – the Aluminum Dock’s micro suction padding can be moved to a different surface if desired

LOW PROFILE & COMPACT – its low profile and compact size takes up a small footprint on your nightstand or counter, ideal for areas you would like to keep clutter-free with minimal electronic devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!