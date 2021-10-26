LEGO just restocked a selection of hard to come by kits: Disney Train, Republic Gunship, more

Just like how every other industry is facing shortages, so too has LEGO been facing empty store shelves on both the physical and virtual fronts. Today several of the harder to come by creations have just been restocked, some of which are for the first time in months. Including the latest from Star Wars and Harry Potter to kits about to retire, you can head below for a few of the sets that are once again up for sale.

LEGO restocks all-new and rare kits

Buying some of the latest and greatest LEGO kits this fall has more often than not been met with backorders and even out of stock warnings on listing. But today the LEGO Group is giving you a chance score some of the rarer creations as of late.

Some of these more recent kits below have been going in and out of stock since being released earlier this fall. We’ve seen quite a few different restocks from the LEGO Group over the past several months since April across the lineup, though they haven’t lasted too long. For instance, the Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship was only available for about a day or so following our review at the start of the month.

LEGO sets now available as part of the restock

Unlike all of those kits above, there are some models where this may very well be the last time to pick up one at retail price. The LEGO Shop exclusive Disney Train and Station is one such build, which has been out of stock for several months now. Well, until today that is. The 2,925-piece set was first introduced back in 2019, managing to remain well-stocked on shelves up until the past year or so. Now that the build is nearing retirement, this LEGO restock feels like something of a last hurrah before the build sells out for good.

That being said, if you’re hoping to bring this one to your collection without paying aftermarket prices, now is your chance. The LEGO Disney Train and Station is now available for the time being at $329.99.

This is also a good time to once again mention all of the LEGO sets that are slated to retire come the end of the year. While most of them are still up for sale at this point, that likely won’t be the case as the remainder of the year plays out. So if you want to avoid waiting for a restock that may or may not come in the future, go check out everything right here.

