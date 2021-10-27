This vacuum cleaner plugs into your car and just fell to $18 Prime shipped (50% off)

Orythia, Inc (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $18 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $36, today’s deal slashes $18 off and comes within $4 of the lowest offer we have tracked. It’s not very difficult to keep your car looking as good as new on the inside when routinely cleaning things up. Thankfully, today’s offer will make that a cinch while clocking in at a very low price. This car vacuum is powered by your vehicle’s DC port and wields a 16-foot cable to ensure you can reach “every square inch” of it. There are three attachments included in addition to a spare HEPA filter.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to add this fun RGB lighting kit to your vehicle. Thanks to an on-page 20% off coupon, you’ll spend less than $13 Prime shipped. Everything is powered by the DC outlet in your car and lighting can be adjusted using the included remote or your smartphone.

Another way to keep your car tidy is by giving everything its own place with this large trunk organizer at $19 Prime shipped. A collapsable design allows it to be shrunk down in size whenever the need strikes. With this offer delivering a new all-time low, now is an excellent time to cash in on 24% of savings.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

Powerful: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor will terminate any dirt or debris; say goodbye to hard-to-reach crumbs stuck under the driver’s seat. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable HEPA filter.

