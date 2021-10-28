Marshall’s Mode II True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for only the second time at $160

-
AmazonHeadphonesMarshall
$160

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Mode II True Wireless Earbuds for $159.95 shipped. Down from the typical $180 price tag, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date at $20 off with today’s offer coming within $1 of the all-time low set back in June. Delivering the very first pair of true wireless earbuds from Marshall, its Mode II arrive with the brand’s signature vinyl-wrapped design and usual higher-end audio fidelity. Alongside 5-hour battery life that jumps up to 25 with the included charging case, you’re looking at Qi or USB-C charging on top of a transparency mode and IPX4 water-resistance. Get a closer look at why these are some of my favorite earbuds on the market in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Last month also saw Marshall expand its stable of true wireless earbuds with two new offerings. Arriving on either end of the spectrum, you’re looking at a more affordable pair with the Marshall Minor III, which is then offset by the flagship Motif ANC at a higher price point. Both are now available for purchase and you can get all of the details on them right here.

If the old school rock and roll theming found on the Marshall buds doesn’t interest you, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of Anker Soundcore earbuds on sale from $26. Most notably, the popular Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Earbuds have dropped to a new Amazon low at $90 alongside some more affordable offerings that you’ll find right here.

More on the Marshall Mode II earbuds:

Engineered to deliver a thunderous audio experience. While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble. Delivering 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge with a charging case that you can carry in your pocket. On a full battery, your charging case will charge Mode II up to four times, which gives a total of 25 hours of playback on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Marshall brings active noise cancellation to true wirel...
Marshall refreshes popular Major IV headphones with new...
Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB falls to new low ...
Lenovo’s new Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 with...
Amazon’s black stainless steel electric gooseneck...
JOBY’s GorillaPod Action Tripod comes with both a...
Grab a home- and car-ready mini fridge/heater from $37....
Cuisinart gear up 76% off: Waffle makers, cast iron, mi...
Show More Comments