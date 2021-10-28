Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Earbuds hit $90 (Save $40), more Soundcore gear from $26

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $89.99 shipped in several colors. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with $40 in savings attached. While now the all-new Liberty 3 Pro, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with a pretty notable feature set centered around active noise cancellation. On top of 26 hour battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, there’s also wear detection for pausing audio when taken out of your ear. Plus, you’re looking at LDAC audio support that pairs with HearID for a tailored EQ listening experience. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more from $26.

Other Anker Soundcore deals:

Earlier this month we took a hands-on look at the all-new releases into the Anker Soundcore lineup, the Libery 3 Pro. Delivering personalized ANC alongside one of four fresh colors, the new flagship earbuds are certainly worth a look. Though for something a bit more unique, you’ll want to catch up on the new Anker Soundcore Frames smart sunglasses that were just announced, too.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

