Take up to $200 off Canon cameras, lenses, and more with Early Black Friday deals from $70

Even though the day is winding to a close, Amazon still had some new Early Black Friday deals in-store. Currently, you can pick up a barrel of Canon cameras, lenses, and photography gear starting at just $70. One of the highlights from this sale includes Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit for $1,899 shipped. That saves you a solid $201 off what this bundle would normally go for, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked and the best available. Centered on the 30.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor, this professional-grade camera is ready to shoot in stunning 4K30 quality when you are. That’s backed by a DIGIC 8 image processor, with a built-in HDMI output that allows it to be used as a hi-res webcam as well. Head below for more options.

More on Canon’s EOS R Mirrorless Camera:

RF Mount Compatible with RF Lenses and EF/EF-S Lenses

30.3 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Image Processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with 5,655 Manually Selectable AF Points

4K 30p with Canon Log and 10-bit 4: 2: 2 HDMI Output

Use the EOS Utility Webcam Beta Software (Mac and Windows) to turn your Canon Camera into a high-quality webcam, or do the same using a clean HDMI output

Mounting Type: Bayonet

