Blue’s early Black Friday deals slash up to 20% off its iconic capsule lineup from $40

With Halloweekend 2021 coming to a close, Amazon is already kicking off some early Black Friday deals on a host of Blue USB microphones at up to 20% off. Paving the way with one of the brand’s most compact and most popular, the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone is down to $39.99 shipped. That cuts the usual $50 rate by 20%, matching our previous mention and falling around $5.50 from the all-time low. This small-but-mighty condenser mic makes a great, affordable way to upgrade your laptop’s built-in mic. Whether you’re into podcasting, streaming, recording music, or just boosting the quality of your Zoom calls, this cardioid microphone boasts “crystal-clear audio quality” as well as a stylish, retro visage. Head below for more options.

Other notable Blue microhpone deals:

Of course, you also can’t go wrong with one of Shure’s best-in-class microphones starting at $59 shipped. Sure, these aren’t quite as budget-friendly as what Blue is offering, but with some remarkable early Black Friday discounts of up to 28%, there’s bound to be some solid options to elevate your gigs and hobbies.

More on the Blue Snowball USB Mic:

With Blue’s Snowball iCE you get high-quality sound for gaming, streaming, podcasting, YouTube videos and more. Its custom cardioid condenser capsule delivers crystal-clear audio quality that’s light-years ahead of your built-in computer microphone. The adjustable tripod lets you position the microphone in relation to the sound source. Plug ‘n play USB connection works with any software or computer.

