Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 fall to new Amazon lows from $200 (Save $50)

Following up all of the other early Black Friday discounts that have rolled out today, Amazon is now delivering new all-time lows across the just-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Shipping is free across the board. A highlight is the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm at $229.99, which is down from the usual $280 price tag to mark a new all-time low at $50 off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Alongside the style we highlighted above, there are a collection of other entries into Samsung’s new wearable lineup on sale, too. Throughout the sale, you’re still looking at much the same up to 20% savings, just with some more affordable and even higher-end offerings for trying out the latest from Samsung.

If you’re on team Fitbit, we’re also tracking a pair of notable discounts across some of its latest releases. The flagship Fitbit Sense Smartwatch has returned to an all-time low of $200 for only the second time with $90 in savings in tow, alongside a more affordable offering at $60.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!