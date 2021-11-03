Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GoodNotes 5, Teach Your Monster to Read, more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best deals on games and apps. Early Black Friday offers continue with deep deals on Apple gear and a new Nomad iPhone 13 and MagSafe accessory, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like GoodNotes 5, Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata, Teach Your Monster to Read, Sleep Sounds, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StickText: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Soothing Sounds: White Noise: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoodNotes 5: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shift OBD Complete: $10 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Movavi Screen Recorder: $30 (Reg. $35)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Helix Jumper: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera for OBS Studio: FREE (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary.com: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The House of Da Vinci: $6 (Reg. $9)

More on GoodNotes 5:

Transform your Mac into smart digital paper and a powerful document management system. Use the same features from GoodNotes’ iPad version on your Mac and work with your documents where you want and when you want.

