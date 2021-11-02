Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $12.50, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Owlboy via the eShop for $12.49 in digital form. Regularly $25, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the brilliant story-driven adventure platformer. This one currently fetches $24 in physical form at Amazon. Owlboy is a story-driven platform adventure game where players explore a world in the clouds. Players “journey through monster infested ruins, with unexpected encounters, well kept secrets, and burdens no one should have to bear” all through the guise of gorgeous pixel art. Then head below for more including Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Tales from the Borderlands, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer

‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available

Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!