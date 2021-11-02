Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $12.50, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Owlboy via the eShop for $12.49 in digital form. Regularly $25, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the brilliant story-driven adventure platformer. This one currently fetches $24 in physical form at Amazon. Owlboy is a story-driven platform adventure game where players explore a world in the clouds. Players “journey through monster infested ruins, with unexpected encounters, well kept secrets, and burdens no one should have to bear” all through the guise of gorgeous pixel art. Then head below for more including Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Tales from the Borderlands, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Halloween eShop sale from $5.50
- PlayStation State of Play upcoming PS4 and PS5 games
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDeShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $15 (Reg. $25+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- The Mummy Demastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or $30 on PSN
- MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle PSN FREE
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch
PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station
