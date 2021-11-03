Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20, Crysis Remastered $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly between $30 and $40, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the latest Assassin’s Creed title. This one transports players back to the shores of Norway and the kingdoms of England in the franchises’ ultimate vikings fantasy. Build out your settlement, assemble a clan, and take part in epic viking raids on strongholds and more. Then head below for more including Crysis Remastered, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!, MediEvil, Marvel’s Avengers, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDeShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $15 (Reg. $25+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or $30 on PSN
- MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle PSN FREE
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
