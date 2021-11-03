Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now starting from $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for $37.99 shipped. While we are also seeing 3-month digital subscriptions available via Eneba for $29.79, some folks have had issues with codes already being redeemed or only working for new subscribers. With the Amazon option, you can use it to add 3-months to your existing subscription or jump in for the first time hassle-free. For those unfamiliar here, Game Pass Ultimate includes everything Live Gold comes with — online play, digital deals, and more — as well as access to Microsoft’s growing on-demand streaming game library for Xbox, PC, smartphones, and tablets. More details below.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides direct access to well over 100 games as well as day one titles like “Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios [and] iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.” It also includes EA Play and loads of free perks like “in-game content, consumables, and more.” Be sure to visit our feature piece outlining the value proposition here in comparison to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service.

Speaking of Xbox, be sure to feast your eyes on the TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles as well as the beloved Xbox Mini Fridge before you dive into today’s Xbox game deals. You’ll find solid offers on titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!, Marvel’s Avengers, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, and much more right here.

More on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

