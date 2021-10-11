Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

After getting a look at the new 20th anniversary peripherals last week, Microsoft has today taken to its official Xbox blog to unveil the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles. These special edition versions of Microsoft’s flagship home console come in celebration of last week’s launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – the station’s take on Nintendo’s Smash Bros. mascot brawler– that features characters from SpongeBob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X consoles as well as details on how to score one.

New TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

Both of the new special edition consoles are essentially the same Xbox Series X you know and love (and might still be struggling to get) with vibrant paint jobs inspired by some of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s most beloved characters:

The custom Xbox Series X consoles celebrate the beloved Nickelodeon characters in the designs. The Leonardo-inspired console features the visage of the iconic hero alongside his favorite food: pizza! Inspired by the playfulness of the world’s most lovable sponge, the custom console perfectly brings to life SpongeBob SquarePants in its shape and feel.

While both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob Xbox Series X look great here, with full 360-degree paint jobs and controllers to match, the design of the Series X is really the perfect medium for SpongeBob’s famous square form-factor.

The bad news here is that neither of them will be hitting retail shelves. Microsoft says that folks will have a chance “to win one of the custom Xbox Series X consoles and controllers by retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet – starting at 7:00 a.m. PT on October 11 until 8:00 p.m. PT on October 24.” You can see the official sweepstakes terms and conditions right here. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available now on Xbox for $49.99 shipped as well.

