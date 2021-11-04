Walmart’s 2021 Toy Book highlights top gifts and early deals

As its early Black Friday deals begin to go live, Walmart is rolling out a look at what to expect from the hottest toys this year. In the latest installment of its annual holiday toy book, Walmart is rolling out its own list of curated gifts to go alongside early discounts on the season’s hottest gifts and more.

Walmart’s 2021 Toy Book details this season’s trends

After seeing Amazon and Best Buy detail their selections of the best toys for the holiday season, Walmart is dishing out its own catalog of recommendations. Through its toy book for 2021, you’ll find all of the usual top brands as Walmart is following the pace by including LEGO, NERF, Barbie, and many other of the usual suspects.

Things are a bit different compared to what we’ve seen from other retailers. Breaking down all of the must-haves this year, you’ll find that Walmart is taking a more curated approach with a series of jumping off points that all lead out to their own highlights. There are landing pages for popular building kits and RC vehicles to dolls, bikes, and even interactive pets. That’s on top of some of the more typical categories like action figures, pretend play, and gaming that are featured down below.

And of course because we’re already into the holiday shopping season, Walmart is also highlighting which of its toy book top picks are seeing early Black Friday 2021 discounts. We’ve been detailing the retailer’s plans to help beat the rush ahead of the Thanksgiving week sales, which has mainly revolved around tech, home goods, and the like.

Toys are also included in the savings ahead of time, and so you’ll find an entire section dedicated to getting the best prices before everything sells out. Otherwise, be sure to dive into our previous coverage of what to expect from the Deals for Days sale.

Similarly to what we’ve already seen with Amazon, there is also a print aspect of the Walmart Toy Book for 2021. Spanning 56 pages, the catalog gives kids a chance to circle all of the toys, gadgets, and playsets they’re hoping to find under the Christmas tree come December.

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!