Apple’s iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folios now on sale from $98 (Save up to $101)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $98 shipped. Down from the usual $199 price tag, you’re looking at $101 in savings and a match of the all-time low set only once before back on Prime Day earlier this summer. Over at Woot, you can also score 11-inch version for $109.99. Down from $179, this is a rare offer at $69 off.

If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros and have no plans to upgrade anytime soon, grabbing this discounted accessory will let you breath new life into the package. It delivers physical keys to upgrade your typing experience and magnetically snaps onto the back of your iPad Pro while using the built-in Smart Connector so you won’t have to worry about charging. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a similar experience for Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on this alternative from Logitech. Sure not an official accessory, but at $101.50, the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard is a great way to bring physical typing into the mix with a similar style design.

Another great iPad accesory that’s a must-have is the Twelve South HoverBar Duo. Also seeing a discount this week, you can score a new all-time low on the unique iPad mount at $64. Speaking of, Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup is currently down to Amazon all-time lows at up to $149 off. Ahead of Black Friday, you’re looking at an early chance to lock-in the discounts alongside everything in this pre-holiday sale at B&H.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

