Bose Sleepbuds II deliver a better night’s rest at Amazon low of $199 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 shipped. Marking only the second notable price cut we’ve seen, this $50 savings from the usual $249 price tag arrives at the all-time low set just once before. Bose Sleepbuds II mix up the brand’s usual focus of delivering everyday drivers and instead arrive with a unique experience centered around wearing overnight. The true wireless earbuds help you get a better night’s rest and deliver 10-hour battery life to keep the music or sleep sounds going. Dive into our launch coverage to check out all of the other improvements made from the previous-generation model, and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in the overnight earbuds game would be going with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z at $90. This alternative may not carry the Bose seal of approval, but still deliver a design that’s geared towards serenading you through the night and helping you sleep. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, which takes a deeper dive into the overall experience.

If you’d prefer one of the more typical listening experience from Bose, we’re still tracking a series of early Black Friday price cuts. Delivering ANC earbuds and workout-ready sport offerings, pricing starts at $149 to deliver some more affordable offerings, as well. That’s of course alongside all of the discounts in our headphones guide this weekend, too.

Bose Sleepbuds II features:

Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night. Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster. Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances.

