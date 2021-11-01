Bose QuietComfort ANC earbuds sees $80 early Black Friday discount, more from $149

Amazon is keeping the early Black Friday savings rolling today with the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds for $199 shipped. Matched direct. Typically going for $279, this massive $80 dive offers a second chance to score these at the all-time low which we tracked during Bose’s 48-hour sale just a few weeks ago. Arriving with a host of active noise cancellation features, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds employ simple touch controls to switch between an ambient transprent listening mode and ensuring aboslutely nothing is standing between you and your music. That’s alongside IPX4 waterproofing, 18-hour battery life, and some sturdy silicone eartips to keep these buds secure during your workouts or runs. You can take a closer look in our launch coverage over on 9to5Mac, then hit the jump for more options.

Speaking of workouts, we’re also tracking some great savings on Bose’s wireless Sport earbuds for $149 shipped. Matched direct. That knocks $30 off the going rate there, matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Also sporting an IPX4 water- and waether-resistant design, the Bose Sport earbuds combine simple touch controls that with Bose’s StayHear secure eartips, with specially-tuned audio that’s meant to push you to your best.

Though, for some more budget-friendly hi-fi listening, I’d definitely reccomend taking a look at Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live ANC for $100. Alongside some powerful 12mm speakers leading the charge here, you’ll also find adjustable active noise cancellation, 29-hour battery life, and a unique always-on assistant feature, so you can make calls, take notes, or even order coffee 100% hands-free.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds features:

Designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations, these compact, Bluetooth wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost. The result? A more compelling listening experience for your music, podcasts, videos, and calls.

