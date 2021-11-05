Switch OLED giveaway: Beat the holiday rush and win Nintendo’s latest

One of this holiday season’s most coveted gifts will certainly fall to the new Switch OLED. Refreshing the unique hybrid experience with a larger and and better looking display, just about every Nintendo fan is hoping to find this console under the tree come December. While finding one on store shelves as been a bit of a hassle, we’re giving 9to5Toys readers a chance to beat the holiday rush and score one for themselves. Head below to learn more about our Nintendo Switch OLED giveaway and how you can win.

Win the new Nintendo Switch OLED in our giveaway!

Nintendo launched the Switch OLED last month as the first major update to the hybrid device. Delivering a new 7-inch OLED display, the enhancements carry over to other areas of the system with a more reliable kickstand, refreshed dock, and better-sounding speakers. Not to mention, those crisp new white Joy-Con controllers that pop from the vibrant new screen. You can dive into our hands-on review for a full look how it compares to the original Switch and even the Switch Lite.

A mix of the ongoing chip shortage and demand, supply hasn’t been up to the hype surrounding the latest from Nintendo. To make matters worse, the company has already come out and said that Switch console production across the board has been cut by 20% throughout 2022. So those hoping to get the latest release from Nintendo under the tree will certainly have their work cut out for them.

To help make sure the Nintendo Switch OLED ends up under your tree come December, we’re now launching a new giveaway to win one for yourself. No waiting in lines or virtual queues, just a chance to walk away with the all-new console.

Looking to secure your entry into the giveaway? First, go give us a follow on Twitter over @9to5Toys. Then make sure you retweet this article and tag a friend who you’re looking forward to diving into some co-op action with. You can also increase your odds of winning by signing up for one of our email newsletters to help prepare yourself for the holiday shopping season.

Switch OLED giveaway: Beat the holiday rush and win Nintendo's latest https://t.co/OjOSXRKJsM by @blairaltland — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 5, 2021

We’ll be choosing a winner next Friday, November 12. You must be a United States resident in the lower 48 states to enter.

Otherwise, buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop | B&H

