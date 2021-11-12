Go score a launch discount on Pokémon’s new Sword & Shield Fusion Strike Booster Box

Today, the latest expansion to the Pokémon TCG drops and Amazon is getting in on the new release with a launch day discount. Right now, you can score the new Pokémon Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Booster Box for $157.05 shipped. Having sold for $210 as a pre-order, today’s offer delivers 25% in savings and marks a rare chance to get in on the latest TCG at a discount. Especially considering how hard it has been to find Pokémon cards on store shelves, these $53 in savings are as good as it gets. Head below for all of the details on this price cut.

The Pokémon Fusion Strike Booster Box includes 36 of the new packs, each of which comes with 10 cards each. There are a total of 260 possible cards from the new collection, which focuses around different Pokémon from the Galar region and greater Sword and Shield titles. Today’s launch day discount brings the price down to $4 per pack, too. It also gives you a chance to score the latest TCG without having to journey from store to store looking at sold-out selections and empty shelves.

Fusion Strike also enters following the previous release of the Pokémon Celebrations collection. We just recently took a hands-on look at that TCG expansion last month, and are also seeing an ongoing discount on the Elite Trainer Box at $64.

Speaking of the latest from the Pokémon Company, there’s more than just the TCG that has been receiving some love. With Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl slated to launch next Friday, you can currently lock-in a notable pre-order discount on either of the titles at $49 each. Giving you a chance to dive in on day one without paying full price, now is your chance to grab the remakes of the best Pokémon generation.

But then be sure to catch up on all of the new festive drops found in the annual Pokémon holiday collection.

More on the Pokémon TCG Fusion Strike Booster Box:

The road ahead reveals limitless potential as the new Fusion Strike style emerges to harness the unbound spirit of Pokémon and Trainers alike! Adaptable new Pokémon V like Genesect V, Hoopa V, and Mew VMAX are eager for battle, while Single Strike and Rapid Strike Pokémon loom large as Rillaboom VMAX, Cinderace VMAX, and Inteleon VMAX appear in their Gigantamax forms. Go with the flow and discover powerful new strategies in Pokémon TCG:Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!