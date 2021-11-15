Smith & Wesson’s Benji 2.5-inch folding keychain knife goes everywhere with you at $14.50

Smith & Wesson
Near low $14.50

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5-inch Folding Keychain Knife for $14.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This compact knife normally goes for around $16 or so at Amazon, and today’s deal comes within $0.20 of its all-time low set back in 2020. With a compact size of 2.5-inches overall and the blade measuring 1.75-inches, this knife is perfect for keeping on your keyring or in a pocket. The clip can also be used to hold some cash if needed, and the blade is made from 8Cr13MoV high carbon stainless steel while the handle is comprised of G-10 for a durable build all around. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? The Tac-Force folding pocket knife measures 4.5-inches closed and has a 3.25-inch blade, making it substantially larger than today’s lead deal. However, the steel used isn’t quite as robust and it takes up more room in a pocket, so do keep that in mind. But, at $9.50 on Amazon, it could be worth the trade-offs there.

Don’t forget that we recently wrote up our favorite pocket knives and multi-tools for your EDC. Many of the knives and multi-tools I personally purchased and keep with me on a daily basis, helping you make a solid decision all around when bolstering your daily carry.

More on the Smith & Wesson Benji Keychain Knife:

  • DIMENSIONS: 2.5 inch (6.35 cm) overall length with a blade length of 1.75 inches (4.45 cm) and a weight of 2.72 ounces
  • DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 8Cr13MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, G-10 handle
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient Ultra-Glide technology, dual function money clip/pocket clip and finger flipper making it ideal for everyday carry
  • SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the frame lock
  • Sport type: Hunting

