Target Black Friday ad 2021: Apple Watch SE $59 off, MagSafe gear 20% off, more

Today, yet another one of the major Black Friday 2021 ads we’ve been waiting for has been unveiled, with Target finally giving shoppers a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming sale. Ranging from discounts on Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro to the usual doorbusters on massive TVs and more, you’ll find a breakdown of the ad down below.

Target Black Friday ad 2021 has been revealed!

Throughout the 60-page flier, we’re now getting a look at what will likely be many of the best discounts throughout the Black Friday 2021 season, from Target or any retailer for that matter. Beating out what we’ve seen from ads so far, Target seems to be setting the pace this year to go alongside Walmart. Now all that’s left is to see what Amazon and Best Buy have in-store.

Target will also be rolling out a Holiday Price Match Guarantee. This will match the price of almost any discount offered by Target up until December 24. Get a full look at the terms right here.

Apple gear remains the star of the show this year, and Target is delivering some pretty notable price cuts. While the new Series 7 doesn’t seem like it will be recieving any notable markdowns, the Apple Watch SE will be. Starting at $219.99, you’ll be able to save $59 on the more affordable wearable. That actually undercuts the discount from Staples, which we thought would be the best of its kind come Black Friday.

Target will also be carrying those Apple savings over for Black Friday 2021 to a collection of other gear, notably taking 20% off official MagSafe gear for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. We’ll see price cuts on the standalone charger, MagSafe Wallet, Battery Pack, and more. It also appears as though the offer we’ve been seeing on Apple’s refreshed AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $189.99 will be the Black Friday discount.

While you can get a look at all of the discounts in the ad down below, you’ll find notable deals including 4K TVs at some of the best prices of the year on top of gaming markdowns and much more.

























We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

