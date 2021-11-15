TP-Link’s Deco X90 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system sports 6.6Gb/s speeds at new low of $360

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s Deco X90 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $359.99 shipped. Typically fetching around $500, today’s solid 28% discount marks a new all-time low at $40 under our previous mention. These powerful Wi-Fi 6 routers deliver speeds up to 6,600Mb/s, which is more than plenty for 4K or 8K streaming, online gaming, or enjoying a host of smart home devices throughout the home. You can make sue of the seamless mesh coverage here as well, with a range of up to 6,000-square feet, alongside a 2.5Gb and traditional Gigabit Ethernet port in tow. Head below for more options.

Still want to enjoy that expansive mesh coverage but at just half of the cost? Then this Deco X60 system might be a better fit at $179.99. Down from as much as $240, you stand to save around $60 today and mark yet another all-time low. This slightly more compact Wi-Fi 6 router system features 3,000Mb/s speeds with a range of 5,000-square feet – so while it isn’t quite the same blazing-fast experience you’ll find above, it’s still a great option for upgrading past traditional 802.11ac connection.

Though, if you’re interested in some of the latest and greatest from TP-Link, we’re going hands-on with the new GX90 Wi-Fi 6 router. Built with high-octane gaming in mind, this goliath of a router comes ready to handle a wide variety of devices and tasks, so be sure not to miss out on some of the “absolutely mind-blowing” features it has in store.

TP-Link Deco X90 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

