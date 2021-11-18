meross HomeKit dimmable smart desk lamps now 40% off starting at lows of $36

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeKit Tunable White Smart Desk Lamp for $38.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $65, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 40% off while beating our previous mention by $10. Featuring a sleek design, this HomeKit desk lamp arrives with tunable white illumination that can range from temperatures of 2700 to 6000K. That’s alongside being able to dim the lamp, or adjust its angle with the 180-degree hinge towards the top. As noted before, Siri support will likely be a highlight for many, but there’s also Alexa and Assistant support, too. You can learn more in our launch coverage, but then check out the other meross lamp deal below.

Those who can live without as sleek of a design as found on the lead deal can also bring much of the same HomeKit-powered illumination to their desks for less. Via its official Amazon storefront, this meross Tunable White Smart Desk Lamp is down to $35.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. This more affordable solution is down to a new all-time low at 40% off with the same HomeKit control as noted above. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, too.

For a more weather-conscious upgrade to your Siri setup, this morning saw a series of ecobee Black Friday deals go live. Delivering the best prices of the year across its HomeKit thermostats for fighting back against cold weather, you’ll also find add-on cameras and sensors starting at $60.

meross Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk light works with Siri, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and control the smart desk lamp with simple voice commands. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need an Apple TV or iPad as a home hub in your home. Note: only 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network is supported.

