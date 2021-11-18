Sony unveils official 2021 PlayStation Black Friday deals: Thousands of digital games, more

Sony has now (sort of) unveiled the official PlayStation Black Friday deals. Taking to the official PlayStation Blog today, Sony has now unleashed the absolutely gigantic list of PlayStation 4, PS5, and PS VR titles that will be going on sale starting tomorrow via the PlayStation Store. You’ll also find some price drops available on DualSense wireless controller bundles as well as a selection of apparel, accessories, collectables, and more via the PlayStation Gear store. Head below for a closer look at what will be on tap in the official PlayStation Black Friday sale below.

Upcoming PlayStation Black Friday sale

The official PlayStation Black Friday sale will kick off tomorrow, November 19, 2021, and run through Cyber Monday, November 29, 2021. The deals will land on the PlayStation Store (at this landing page) as well as Sony’s physical merch and collectible outlet, the PlayStation Gear store, and directly on your PlayStation.

PlayStation Direct

Here are more details from Sony on the Black Friday PlayStation Direct deals (some of which are already live):

Enjoy fantastic Black Friday deals directly from PlayStation, shipped to your door! These include the DualSense wireless controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle**with $15 USD off, as well as numerous PS5 and PS4 titles, which you can see below. Check out the full range of deals here.

PlayStation Black Friday Gear deals

PlayStation Black Friday deals will also take over the PlayStation Gear store starting tomorrow when you apply code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the checkout:

It’s not just games: the PlayStation Gear store is also celebrating Black Friday with 20% off apparel, accessories, collectables and more.

PlayStation Store discounts

Sony has unfortunately decided it would just be teasing which games will be going on sale via the PlayStation Store this year without actually divulging the pricing details. You can find a complete list of games that will be on tap right here; “all discounts will be revealed on PlayStation Store tomorrow.” Basically every digital PS game you could possibly want is included here – there are thousands of them!

In the meantime, hit up this morning’s console game roundup for some early price drops on physical games as well as our Best of Black Friday 2021 – Gaming roundup, which lists all of the best prices about to go live for the holidays.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

