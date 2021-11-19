Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit

Alongside all of the other Black Friday discounts live this weekend, Best Buy is launching a new promotion that’s giving you a FREE $15 credit when picking up a $100 Apple Gift Card. Available in both digital and physical versions if you’re looking for a gift to put under the tree, there’s free email delivery or shipping in either case. Apple gift card deals are already hard to come by these days, and this holiday-worthy offer is marking the best we’ve seen this year. Our last mentions only included a $10 credit, for comparison. Alongside just making a great gift, this is a notable option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

As the holiday discounts begin rolling in, our dedicated Black Friday guide is certainly the place to keep tabs on. But if it’s just the Apple gear that will pique your interest throughout the Thanksgiving week shopping event, keep it locked to our guide for deals on Macs, iPads, and much more.

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only.

