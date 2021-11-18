Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Exploding Kittens, KORG Gadget 2, Parallels 17, more

It’s Thursday morning and the Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals are already starting! The Thanksgiving hardware price drops are already here, including iPhone 13 Black Friday bundles, a massive iPad and M1 MacBook Pro sale at B&H, and you’ll get a better idea of what’s still on the way in our Best Apple Black Friday deals of 2021 feature. But for now it’s all about the apps and we have the lowest price in nearly 2 years on the iOS version of Exploding Kittens, loads of top-tier KORG music production apps, Townsmen Premium, Parallels Desktop 17, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the early Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Ginger Writer: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: KyPass – KeePass in Sync: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $70 (Reg. $80)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Fighter Samurai Girl Game: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: Chill & Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Witch for Twitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Retro Widget: Snake Battles: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tesla vs Lovecraft: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stark Resistance Band: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Soul Historica: $2 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Pommie – Pomodoro Timer: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Exploding Kittens:

The mobile version of the game is available now, including the Party Pack, Betrayal, Streaking Kittens, and the all new Barking Kittens expansion! Play with friends or strangers in online play, challenge the AI, or play offline with friends face-to-face! In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of t​he game — unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!