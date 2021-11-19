Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate Action, Majesty, Mars Info, more

It’s time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While still a week out from Black Friday proper, the best deals of the year are already in full effect! Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale is now live alongside the best price yet on Apple Pencil 2, this morning’s offer on AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case, and this rare deal on Apple gift cards. But for now we are focused on the apps and games. Highlights include titles like Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Mars Info, StarMap 3D+ Plus, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Adventures of Kidd: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: StarMap 3D+ Plus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Events? Eventium!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Planner? myCal PRO!: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Ginger Writer: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: KyPass – KeePass in Sync: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $70 (Reg. $80)

More on Tempest Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

