Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal goes live today at $60 (Reg. $100)

The Nintendo Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal is scheduled to go live at $59.99 shipped today. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 or 40% price drop, $15 below the previously tracked $75 Amazon low, and a prefect time to scoop one up to get under the tree this year. As mentioned in the 2021 Nintendo Black Friday ad, it will be available at the discounted rate from several retailers (Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and more) starting today and throughout next week alongside the Black Friday Switch console bundle, first-party game deals, and Ring Fit Adventure — Nintendo’s family-friendly workout game (hands-on review here). Head below for more details on the Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, including what appears to be both the Mario and Luigi set, will be dropping to $59.99 shipped for Black Friday. A wonderful AR-based experience that brings Nintendo’s mascot racer to life like never before where players control a real-life kart via Nintendo Switch after building out their own custom course in the living room (or anywhere with a generally flat surface to do so).

Control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch system and watch it come to life in the game. Offer applies to each individual Mario Set or Luigi Set. Offer valid 11/21/2021 – 11/27/2021; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details. Savings based on suggested retail price. Actual savings may vary.

In fact, Nintendo just issued a FREE update that enables split-screen multiplayer action (and more) — it will no longer require owning multiple Switch consoles to play with friends and family. This update allows for split-screen multiplayer with two Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets while only requiring a single Switch console in the household. Nice! You can get even more details on the update in our previous coverage as well.

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

