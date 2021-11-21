Best of Black Friday 2021 – Footwear: adidas, Nike, Sperry, TOMS, more

Black Friday is just five days away and today we’re rounding up some of the best footwear deals today. Heading this week’s best footwear deals include Nike, adidas, Merrell, Clarks, Sperry, and many more. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Black Friday and Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales. Find a complete list of top sales below.

One of the most notable deals this Black Friday is Nike’s lastest sale that has the hottest footwear this season. During this sale you can find up to 50% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off your purchase. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s React Infinity Run FlyKnit Shoes that are currently marked down to $122 and originally were priced at $160. These shoes are highly breathable and flexible to promote a natural stride. If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, this style would be a fantastic idea.

adidas also debut its Early Black Friday deals with a standout from this sale being the very popular UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes, which are currently marked down to $135 for both men and women. These shoes are regularly priced at $180. You can also score deals on apparel, accessories, and much more. With over 4,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Casual Footwear

If you like to hike and be outdoors, the Merrell Pre-Black Friday Sale is currently offering up to 30% off exclusive styles and 25% off top rated gifts. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Downtown Lace Sneakers that are currently marked down to $88 and regularly are priced at $110. This style has a stretch material that make slipping on or off a breeze. You can choose from four versatile color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly.

The Sperry Pre-Black Friday Sale is also live with 40% off already-reduced styles when you apply promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout. As always, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. This sale offers best-selling boat shoes, boots, sneakers, slippers, and more with deals from just $20.

Finally, Clarks Flash Sale offers 25% off select styles with over 250 new styles added as well as free delivery. Just apply promo code SAVE25 at checkout. Chukka boots are very on-trend for this season. A standout from this sale is Malwood Mid Leather Chukka Boots for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120.

