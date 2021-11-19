Merrell Early Black Friday Sale offers up to 30% off exclusive styles + 25% off top rated gifts

Merrell is having an Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 30% off exclusive styles and 25% off top rated gifts. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on boots, hiking sneakers, slip-on shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Downtown Lace Sneakers that are currently marked down to $88. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $110. This style has a stretch material that make slipping on or off a breeze. You can choose from four versatile color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals from Merrell below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Carhartt Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off outerwear, sweatshirts, boots, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!