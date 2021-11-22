Microsoft Black Friday sale: $150 off Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 2 from $300, more

Microsoft’s official Black Friday sale is now delivering holiday-worthy pricing across its lineup of in-house Windows 11 machines and more. While we already outlined all of the notable Xbox deals from the sale, there’s plenty more to sift though headlined by the Surface Go 2 starting at $299.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $400 or more, you’re looking at the best prices of the year at up to $150 off with a free bundled sleeve to complete the package.

Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 delivers a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and is an ideal machine to handle note taking and paper writing for students, as well as general web browsing and more. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s 8GB of RAM to ensure it can keep up with multitaskers and 128GB of solid-state storage to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage, but then head below for more.

Microsoft Black Friday sale highlights:

Alongside our highlights, you can of course just peruse the entire sale for yourself right here. Everything has dropped down to the pricing that we’ve expected to see as outlined in the Microsoft Black Friday ad from earlier in the month, and will be live through the end of the week and into Cyber Monday.

Or if you’re more interested on the PC gaming side of the Black Friday action, everything in Microsoft’s sale is also joined by a wide array of markdowns for the battlestation right here.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 features:

New 10.5” Surface Go 2 is perfect for keeping up and winding down — delivering tablet portability with laptop versatility, long battery life, a stunning touchscreen, and Windows security for the whole family. Browse, shop, and manage email with ease, relax with your favorite TV shows, and much more.

