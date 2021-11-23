Score Fitbit’s Charge 4 smartwatch while it’s at a new all-time low of $69 (Save 47%)

Walmart is now offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $69 shipped. Typically going for as much as $130, today’s deal saves you a whopping 47% and marks a new all-time low. While it might not be the very latest model from Fitbit, the Charge 4 smartwatch still comes decked out with a slew of fitness features and sport modes, 24-hour sleep and heart rate tracking, plus 5ATM swimproofing. You’ll also note the inclusion of Active Zone Minutes here, so the watch will alert you when you’re in your ideal heart rate for your activity, making sure you’re getting the most out of your workouts. That’s all on top of 7-day battery life, Sleep Score, and smart notifications on the 1-inch OLED display. Currently sporting a 4.2/5 star rating at Walmart, you can find out even more by diving into our launch coverage, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Looking for something a little more rugged for your wrist? Then you might love the Amazfit Neo Retro smartwatch for only $40. Sporting an impressive 28-days of battery life, you’ll find tons of health and wellness tools here from heart rate monitoring to REM sleep tracking and sport features, all you’re really trading in here is the OLED display from a classic LCD one, as well as the omission of Sleep Score and Active Zone Minute tracking.

Of course, if you’ve been following our early Black Friday coverage, you’ll know these are far from the first fitness tracker deals to pop up. This week, we’ve already seen great savings from Fitbit to Amazfit, Withings smart scales, and the all-new Amazon Halo View seeing its first pre-order discount to $50. So no matter what platforms you’re most comfortable with, you can find everything you’ll need to keep fit this winter over in our dedicated deal hub.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!