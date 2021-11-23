Samsung soundbars from $118: 2-Ch. All-in-One, 9.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos, more up to $500 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung 2-channel All-in-One Soundbar (HW-S40T) for $117.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $158, today’s offer shaves $40 off and undercuts the previous low by $10. If you’d like to improve your home theater’s audio without adding a bulky subwoofer, Samsung’s all-in-one sound bar is worth a look. It features a curved shape that’s paired with “cutting-edge technology” to deliver “room-filling sound.” Bluetooth connectivity is onboard and up to two devices can be paired at once. An optical audio port can also be found along the back. Continue reading to find more Samsung soundbars up to $500 off.

More Samsung soundbars on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you also shop our list of Black Friday 4K TV deals. Believe it or not, the offers there include up to $1,450 off brands like LG, Samsung, VIZIO, and more. Best of all, the entry-level pricing starts at $270.

Samsung 2-Channel All-in-One Soundbar (HW-S40T) features:

For holistic sound, everything you need is in a single soundbar. The all-in-one system has two woofers and tweeters built into its slender frame, so you can place it anywhere in the room to enjoy a pure audio experience.

A sound system designed to be part of your home. Refined by Kvadrat, the soundbar’s timeless look combines natural expression with dimension and durability. The texture and its curved shape design, together with cutting-edge technology, matches the exceptional feeling of room-filling sound

