Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad hits one of the best prices ever from $125 (Reg. $180)

Update: While Amazon is now matching the official holiday deal price at $139.99 shipped, Daily Steals is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $124.99 shipped using code SBDSMCTR for one of the lowest price we have ever tracked.

Microsoft is now offering the its Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $139.99 shipped. Target RedCard holders can score it for $132.99 shipped. Regularly $180 direct from Microsoft and on Amazon, today’s offer is at least $40 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Outside of rare targeted offers, this is the best price we have tracked in 2021 for a new model and one of the lowest ever. The next best option is Amazon’s $129 renewed listing. Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, this is still the most professional-grade controller in Microsoft’s stable. Customized button configurations, interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes, 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, and USB-C charging highlight the spec sheet. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Best Buy customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for an extra gamepad for couch co-op and the like, a standard model, current-generation Xbox Wireless Controller might do the trick. Currently starting from $49.50 at Amazon, you can even save a few bucks on these regular $59 or more gamepads right now. Just be sure to check out the new Aqua Shift model as well as our hands-on review for the three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers.

While we are on the topic of pro-grade gamepads, the new Amazon all-time low on Razer’s customizable Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Xbox/PC Controller is still live. Now available for $137 shipped, this high-end option features much of the customization you’ll find on the Elite Series 2 as well as Razer’s Chroma lighting and much more. Get all of the details on this one right here.

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox elite wireless controller series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox 1 and Windows 10 devices

