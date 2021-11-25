PowerA’s Switch/Xbox controller, case, and accessory holiday deals now live from $10!

-
AmazonApps GamesBlack Friday 2021PowerA
33% off From $10

We are now tracking a series of PowerA Nintendo Switch and Xbox controllers, cases, accessories, and more in the Amazon Black Friday sale. One standout is the Mario Pop edition PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $36.99 shipped (more designs on sale down below as well). Regularly up to $55, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this eye-catching design at 33% off the going rate. Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, mappable buttons, 30-hour battery life, and a price well under the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller round out the package. Not to mention the vibrant Mario pop art design here. Head below for more PowerA Nintendo Switch and Xbox Black Friday deals. 

PowerA Switch Black Friday deals:

PowerA Xbox Black Friday deals:

Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch and Xbox Black Friday game deals. Just be sure to dive into the now live official price drops on the Microsoft Xbox wireless game pads and its Elite Series 2 variant as well. 

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

Get an edge over the competition with mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on-the-fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure. The PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch frees you from the shackles of cables, so that you can kick back, get comfortable and play from anywhere in the room. An internal lithium-ion rechargeable 900mAh battery delivers up to 30 hours of gaming on a single charge. When it’s time for a recharge, just plug in the included 10ft (3m) USB-C charging cable and keep on playing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Black Friday 2021 PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox with ...
Official holiday price drops on Xbox Wireless Controlle...
Black Friday game deals: Mario Maker 2 $38, Deathloop $...
Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King...
Nintendo’s Black Friday Switch console bundle goe...
Black Friday game deals: Ratchet & Clank $47.50, D...
PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers w...
Thanksgiving discounts arrive on Amazon’s latest Echo...
Show More Comments