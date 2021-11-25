Sony’s Midnight Black DualSense Controller is now down at $59 (New low, Reg. $70)

Vipoutlet (97.2% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Midnight Black PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $59 shipped. Regularly up to $70 direct from Sony, over at Amazon, and anywhere else it might still be in-stock, this is about 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of an open-box YMMV offer at Best Buy where it is also at full price. If there’s anyone out there lucky enough to actually have a PlayStation 5, this is easily one of your best chances to score the sleek Midnight Black colorway at a discount yet. New adaptive triggers and haptic feedback highlight the latest gamepad from the PlayStation brand, just be sure to hit up our review for some hands-on impressions and our launch coverage for the details. Head below for even more.

While not everyone is lucky enough to have a PlayStation 5 just yet, the best deals of the year are now available on the latest PS4 and PS5 titles over in our Black Friday game deal roundup. Spider-Man Miles Morales, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and more are all still available at rock-bottom pricing.

These deals join the ongoing Black Friday price drops on Playstation Plus, now starting from $36 down from the usual $60. You’ll also want to browse through our coverage of the now live Playstation Black Friday sale with thousands of digital games and DLC packs now on sale in digital form via your console’s storefront.

More on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller:

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience1 that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic dynamic adaptive triggers2 and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design. Ignite your gaming nights on your PS5 console with the DualSense.

