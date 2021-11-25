Thanksgiving games: Spider-Man Miles Morales $28.50, Back 4 Blood $25, Among Us $4, more

Holiday game deals continue with Thanksgiving pricing on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales starting from $29.83 shipped on PS4 and $49.99 on PS5 via Amazon. However, Target RedCard holders can now drop these prices down to $28.50 and $47.50 shipped, respectively. Regularly up to $50 and $70, this is matching the Amazon all-time lows and slightly below the early Black Friday offers with the RedCard discount. Miles’ bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power set him apart for his mentor, Peter Parker, as he navigates his way through a rival turf war “between a devious Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Anyone who enjoyed the fantastic orignal Marvel’s Spider-Man, will also love what the geniuses at Insomniac pulled off with the Miles Morales story (more details right here). Head below for more Thanksgiving game deals including Back 4 Blood, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, Among Us, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Today’s best Black Friday game deals:
Updating with more titles as they come in…
***Note: The ongoing first-party Switch games are listed below with the $40 physical copies now marked down to $35 in most cases.
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at GameStop all platforms
- Marvel’s Avengers $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Cyberpunk 2077$10 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Among Us Switch $4 (Reg. $5)
- Persona 5 Strikers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hades Switch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Or physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Deathloop $25 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. up to $40+)
- Borderlands Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Until Dawn $9 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 6 all platforms $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard $39 (Reg. $60+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
$28$25 (Reg. up to $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $50)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion
$15$14 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K22 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village from $20 (Reg. $50+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits sale from $10
- Walmart PlayStation Black Friday game sale from $10
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:
***Note: Deals are beginning to sell out in the Switch world, but we are expecting them to come in and out of stock from now through the end of the weekend. Some physical offers have now dropped to $35 as well:
Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live from just $8!
Thanksgiving Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $4
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Target / Walmart
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSPKMG
- Bravely Default II
$30$27 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60) Walmart
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- And even more…
And even more…
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $1
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Best of Black Friday 2021 upcoming game deals
- Early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer now live!
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $125 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand
Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!