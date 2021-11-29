Amazon offers up to 35% off apparel from Van Heusen, IZOD, more $9 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Van Heusen, IZOD, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the IZOD Advantage Performance Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $14 and originally sold for $26. This polo shirt is available in an array of color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, and more. The fabric is stretch-infused for added comfort and it’s sweat-wicking for added comfort. It also has UV protection and would be a great option for golf, work, and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

IZOD Advantage Performance Polo Shirt feature:

Stretch fabric – Sport flex technology moves with your body for maximum flexibility

Moisture-wicking – Sweat and water-resistant moisture-wicking fabric for all-day comfort

Breathable material – A mix of cotton and polyester material creates a breathable, lightweight feel

Uv protection – Special tight-knit thread protects your skin against the sun’s harmful UV rays

Stay-put collar – No need for collar stays or an iron with a roll-resistant collar

