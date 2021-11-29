Amazon offers up to 35% off apparel from Van Heusen, IZOD, more $9 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashionCyber Monday 2021
35% off from $9

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Van Heusen, IZOD, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the IZOD Advantage Performance Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $14 and originally sold for $26. This polo shirt is available in an array of color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, and more. The fabric is stretch-infused for added comfort and it’s sweat-wicking for added comfort. It also has UV protection and would be a great option for golf, work, and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

IZOD Advantage Performance Polo Shirt feature:

  • Stretch fabric – Sport flex technology moves with your body for maximum flexibility
  • Moisture-wicking – Sweat and water-resistant moisture-wicking fabric for all-day comfort
  • Breathable material – A mix of cotton and polyester material creates a breathable, lightweight feel
  • Uv protection – Special tight-knit thread protects your skin against the sun’s harmful UV rays
  • Stay-put collar – No need for collar stays or an iron with a roll-resistant collar

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cyber Monday 2021

About the Author

Amazon’s in-house athletic wear up to 30% off fro...
Tommy Hilfiger apparel up to 50% off today only at Amaz...
Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale is live! Save up to...
Under Armour cuts extra 25% off outlet styles: Jackets,...
Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% ...
Save up to 55% on Osmo learning play sets and add-ons f...
Home Depot celebrates Cyber Monday with up to $320 off ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Pad $10 ...
Show More Comments