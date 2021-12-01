Tidy up your garage with Gorilla Grip’s 5-Slot Tool Holder at $10 (All-time low, 23% off)

GORILLA COMMERCE (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-Slot Tool Holder for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this unit generally sells for $13. This equates to 23% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Streamline your laundry room, garage, or an entirely different space with this wall-mounted tool holder. Once affixed to the wall it’s able to hold up to 50 pounds of weight across five slots and six hooks. The entire thing spans 15.5 by 3.4 by 2.4 inches, ensuring it will offer loads of utility without taking up very much space. Installation is easy and should take “just a few minutes.”

And if you would like to take charge of smaller tools, be sure to check out DEWALT’s Medium Tough Case at $7 Prime shipped. It’s part of the brand’s connectable accessory storage system and this specific unit is ideal for organizing loose bits and the like. A clear lid makes it easy to see contents even when it is closed.

Another tool-related discount that might be worth adding to your workshop is this 23-piece Hex and Torx key wrench set at $10 Prime shipped. In addition to 22 wrenches, you’ll also get a T-handle grip that aims to boost comfort and torque. For even more markdowns like this, drop by our tool guide.

Gorilla Grip 5-Slot Tool Holder features:

Strongest Hold: wall mounted holder holds up to 50 pounds; 5 slots with spring loaded clamps hold up to 6 pounds each; slots are double rubber gripped to help keep a stronger hold on your items; special friction ball design helps you slip items in and out easily

Organize Your Home: mounted holder is multifunctional and makes it easy to organize and declutter nearly any space; the perfect option for organizing mops, brooms, rakes, gardening tools, shovels, baseball bats, gloves and more

