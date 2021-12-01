This 23-piece Hex and Torx key wrench set just fell to $10 Prime shipped (33% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 23-piece Hex and Torx Key Wrench Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $15 or higher, this deal delivers at least 33% in savings and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t get caught off guard when you find yourself in need of hex or Torx keys. This affordable kit expands your tool collection with a total of 22 keys. The set includes nine Torx and 13 hex (or Allen) wrenches that are made of chrome-vanadium steel. An included T-handle grip aims to provide additional comfort and more torque.

If you’re primarily after a way to work on a bike whenever the need arises, check out this 16-in-1 repair tool at $9 Prime shipped. While it won’t be quite as versatile as the kit above, it could offer everything you need and reduce today’s spending.

Keep the ball rolling when you swing by today’s coverage of Home Depot’s latest sale. It includes a section of off-season RYOBI outdoor electric tool discounts priced from $69. This is an example of how planning ahead can sometimes leave you with some extra cash in your pocket. Peek at our tools guide to see what else is discounted right now.

Hi-Spec 23-piece Hex and Torx Key Wrench Set features:

Covers commonly-found sizes used around the home, garage and workshop. 13 x Metric Hex/Allen: 1.27, 1.5, 2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, 5.0, 5.5, 6, 8, 10mm. 9 x Torx: T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, T40, T45, T50 NB. Screws vary greatly and should be checked for compatibility first

The key wrenches are securely held in plastic hinge-door holders, with clear labelling of sizes, which swing-out open for easy access. All stored in slimline foam packaging for safe storage

