November PlayStation Plus FREE games: Knockout City, Walking Dead, more

Sony has now taken to the official PS Blog to unveil the November PlayStation Plus free games. Next month we are actually getting the three usual freebies on top of three additional offerings in celebration of PS VR's 5th anniversary.

November PlayStation Plus FREE games:

All of the November PlayStation Plus free games will go live on November 2, 2021 and will remain available until December 6, 2021. That means you have until November 1 to claim the October freebies including Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21. You can download and keep these games forever providing your PlayStation Plus membership is active (currently on sale for $40 per year).

Next month we are getting the social deduction party game Sony showed off during yesterday’s State of Play presentation known as First Class Trouble. Is it set for release via PSN on the same day as day as it goes free for PS Plus members. From there, we are also getting the PS4 RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning that regularly fetches $40 on PSN and next month’s headliner, Knockout City. Regularly $20 on PSN, this epic take on the dodgeball formula will be available on both PS4 and PS5 next month for free.

It doesn’t stop there next month though. On top of the aforementioned November PlayStation Plus free games, Sony is also offering up three additional freebies for PS VR users: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall. Here’s more details from Sony on the VR freebies:

And to celebrate PS VR’s 5th anniversary, this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup will include three bonus PS VR titles. Survive the horrors aboard a procedurally generated spaceship in The Persistence, tackle zombies in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and showcase your sword skills in roguelike Before The Fall.

Be sure to check out the October PS free games while you still can as well as our coverage of yesterday's State of Play presentation for over 20 minutes of upcoming titles.

More details from Sony:

