Cyber Week game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Gears Tactics $5, PS VR titles from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $39.82 shipped and on PS5 for $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, outside of a short-lived doorbuster offer at Dell ahead of Black Friday, these deals are marking the lowest prices we have tracked on the Director’s Cut that includes the latest Iki Island story-based expansion. Ghost of Tsushima and its absolutely breathtaking visuals feature an open world take on feudal Japan unlike anything we have seen in gaming. These versions include every piece of add-on content, new gameplay features, and the aforementioned story campaign. You can learn more about the Director’s Cut and what this definitive version of the game has to offer in our previous coverage. Head below for more Cyber Week game deals including Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Bayonetta & Vanquish, PS VR titles, and many others.
Best Cyber Week game deals:
- Gears Tactics $5 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Arkane Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Amazon save $10 when you buy $100 in games/accessories promo
- Best Buy buy two get one FREE Switch games
- Best Buy PS VR game sale from $10 (Reg. up to $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $27 (Reg. $60)
- Only $2 above doorbuster pricing
- Far Cry 6 all platforms $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Nintendo Switch Cyber Week game deals now live:
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $35 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $38 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
