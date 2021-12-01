Cyber Week game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Gears Tactics $5, PS VR titles from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $39.82 shipped and on PS5 for $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, outside of a short-lived doorbuster offer at Dell ahead of Black Friday, these deals are marking the lowest prices we have tracked on the Director’s Cut that includes the latest Iki Island story-based expansion. Ghost of Tsushima and its absolutely breathtaking visuals feature an open world take on feudal Japan unlike anything we have seen in gaming. These versions include every piece of add-on content, new gameplay features, and the aforementioned story campaign. You can learn more about the Director’s Cut and what this definitive version of the game has to offer in our previous coverage. Head below for more Cyber Week game deals including Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Bayonetta & Vanquish, PS VR titles, and many others.

