Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs now under $40 (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it fetches on Amazon, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. While we did see a $30 offer this summer, that was for new subscribers only. Today’s deal can be used to extend your existing subscription at a major discount so you don’t get stuck paying full price waiting for the last minute. Loads of discounts on PSN, multiplayer action, access to the monthly free game library, and more are all included with membership. More details below.

Along with the aforementioned perks, PS Plus memberships also net you access to the the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 and this month, you can score free copies of Predator: Hunting Grounds and Hitman 2 on PS4 as well as Overcooked: All You Can Eat! on PS5. All of the details on those can be found right here.

Sony took center stage yesterday for PlayStation Showcase 2021, and it did not disappoint. A new AAA Wolverine game is on the way alongside Spider-Man 2 (Venom included), our first good look at God of War Ragnarok, and a full-on remake of the iconic Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, just for starters. Browse through all of the reveal footage right here and hit up today’s best game deals here.

More on PlayStation Plus memberships:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

